Dr. Weizheng Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Weizheng Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Health Gastroenterology90 Bergen St # 4500, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm his patient for more than 10 years and will continue be his. Dr Wang is very good at GI endoscopy and very care for the patients.
About Dr. Weizheng Wang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952491854
Education & Certifications
- HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.