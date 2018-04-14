See All Oncologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Weiyun Ai, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Weiyun Ai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Dr. Ai works at Ucsf Infusion Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hemophilia Treatment Center
    400 Parnassus Ave Fl 4, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-2421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Nodular Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2018
    Dr Ai has been a fantastic doctor during my cancer treatment. She is clear, concise, knowledgeable, and truly listens to her patients. Her direct manner is a breath of fresh air in a world that feels overwhelming and complicated. I have been in very good hands, and I would recommend Dr Ai wholeheartedly.
    About Dr. Weiyun Ai, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649346842
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Stanford School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weiyun Ai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ai works at Ucsf Infusion Center in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ai’s profile.

    Dr. Ai has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

