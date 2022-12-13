Overview

Dr. Weiya Wycham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Wycham works at Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.