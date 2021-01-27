Overview

Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Dai works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.