Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO
Overview
Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Dai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm4100 High Resort Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 291-2730
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2400 Unser Blvd SE Fl 1, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 291-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dai?
Dr. Dai is first rate. I have seen her for a few years for a few different problems and she has diagnosed and treated them all professionally and in a timely manner.
About Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1417248469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dai works at
Dr. Dai has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dai speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.