Dr. Weining Liang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Liang works at LNW MEDICAL OFFICE in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.