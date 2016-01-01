Dr. Weiming Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weiming Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Weiming Chu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
American West Healthcare Soutions520 N Main St Ste 220, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 543-5609
Country Villa Plaza Convalescent Center1209 Hemlock Way, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (949) 407-9110
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114189529
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
