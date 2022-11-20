Dr. Weimin Qu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weimin Qu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Weimin Qu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Qu works at
Locations
-
1
Weimin Qu MD PC Obgyn and Infertility13329 41st Rd Ste 2A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 888-0021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qu?
I was referred by friend to this clinic, convenient location in Flushing. He actually delivered my friend's baby many years ago. The doctor is very kind and explains everything well. He was able to reassure me, would definitely recommend to any of my family members who need to get a new obgyn doctor.
About Dr. Weimin Qu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831169473
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qu works at
Dr. Qu has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qu speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Qu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.