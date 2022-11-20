Overview

Dr. Weimin Qu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Qu works at Weimin Qu MD PC Obgyn and Infertility in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.