Overview

Dr. Weimin Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Specialists In Dermatology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ and Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.