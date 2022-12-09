Dr. Weimin Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weimin Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Weimin Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Specialists In Dermatology2732 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 382-3330
Specialists in Dermatology, PLLC2585 E Wilcox Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 458-5520
Continental Professional Plaza1131 S La Canada Dr Ste 201, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 382-3330
Specialists in Dermatology, PLLC1845 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 382-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
very good Dr.Hu and all staff are extremely nice. Would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Weimin Hu, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1174595920
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Case Wstn Reserve University Hosp
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Rhodes College
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
268 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.