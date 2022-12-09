See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Weimin Hu, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (268)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Weimin Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Hu works at Specialists In Dermatology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ and Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists In Dermatology
    2732 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-3330
  2. 2
    Specialists in Dermatology, PLLC
    2585 E Wilcox Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 458-5520
  3. 3
    Continental Professional Plaza
    1131 S La Canada Dr Ste 201, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-3330
  4. 4
    Specialists in Dermatology, PLLC
    1845 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-3330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Discoloration
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Freedom Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 268 ratings
    Patient Ratings (268)
    5 Star
    (217)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Dec 09, 2022
    very good Dr.Hu and all staff are extremely nice. Would highly recommend to anyone.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Weimin Hu, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1174595920
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health & Science University
    • Case Wstn Reserve University Hosp
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    • Rhodes College
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
