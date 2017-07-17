See All Allergists & Immunologists in Vestavia Hills, AL
Dr. Weily Soong, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Weily Soong, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Weily Soong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Soong works at Cahaba Pain and Spine Care in Vestavia Hills, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL, Birmingham, AL and Homewood, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center
    2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center - Cullman
    1800 AL Highway 157 Ste 201, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  3. 3
    Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center
    13521 Old Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  4. 4
    Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center
    2108 Al-157, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  5. 5
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center
    504 Brookwood Blvd, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soong?

    Jul 17, 2017
    Dr. Soong listens and makes an informed decision on what type of treatment is best. He always prepares you for the costs of the tests.
    Emily in Jacksonville,AL — Jul 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Weily Soong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Weily Soong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soong to family and friends

    Dr. Soong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Weily Soong, MD.

    About Dr. Weily Soong, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316981608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham-Southern College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weily Soong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soong has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Soong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Weily Soong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.