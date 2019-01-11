Overview

Dr. Weilie Tjoa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tjoa works at Weilie Kristin Tjoa MD Phd in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.