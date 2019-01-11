Dr. Weilie Tjoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tjoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weilie Tjoa, MD
Dr. Weilie Tjoa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Weilie Kristin Tjoa MD Phd1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1007, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 951-9996
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have know Dr Tjoa for 25 plus years she very honest and have recommended her to many of my friends and family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033145685
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Tjoa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tjoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tjoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tjoa has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tjoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tjoa speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tjoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tjoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tjoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tjoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.