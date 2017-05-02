Overview

Dr. Weihong Yan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Yan works at Flushing Hospital Medical Center PED in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.