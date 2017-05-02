Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weihong Yan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Weihong Yan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Yan works at
Locations
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yan?
Great doctor she resolved all my wife's issues helped us to have a baby and was always available day or night in emergencies. She delivered our daughter as an emergency c section it was smooth no worries no panic amazing birth at 12 am middle of the night dr left her house and made it she is dedicated to her patients. I have nothing but love for her she is amazing. I wish she had her own office though with nice staff.
About Dr. Weihong Yan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1366606931
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yan has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.