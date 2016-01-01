Overview

Dr. Wei Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Harvard Vanguard - Atrius Health in Concord, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.