Dr. Wei Wei, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Wei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They completed their residency with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Dr. Wei works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Regional Medical Group113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 400, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 842-4499Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Christiansburg2900 Lamb Cir Ste 302, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 731-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Carilion Family Medicine-wytheville1375 W Ridge Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (540) 731-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Dlp Twin County Physician Practices LLC Dba225 Hospital Dr, Galax, VA 24333 Directions (540) 483-9017
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center
- Twin County Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wei was wonderful! He was very informative and explained the surgery using diagrams so we could understand just what he would be doing. Surgery was a success and the overall experience with Dr Wei and the hospital was the best we have experienced yet! Thanks to all that made this as pleasant as a hospital visit could be!
About Dr. Wei Wei, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154536142
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- General Surgery
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
