Dr. Wei Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Hoag - Irvine - Sand Canyon16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 311, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-3101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is awesome. He treats patients with kindness and dignity. He and his staff respond to messages the same day. He is very caring. I highly recommend Dr. Wang.
About Dr. Wei Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1750743969
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health System
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
