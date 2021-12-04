Overview

Dr. Wei Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College of Beijing and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence Newberg Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at The Oregon Clinic in Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.