Overview

Dr. Wei Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Anhui Medical University|Anhwei Med College Aka Anhui Med College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Bay Area Neurocare in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.