Dr. Wei Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wei Tang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Consultants of North Texas4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 550, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wei Tang, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851516876
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Vertigo, Tremor and Headache, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9.
