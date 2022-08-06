Dr. Wei Phin Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Phin Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Phin Tan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University - Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone222 E 41st St Fl 12, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I was diagnosed with aggresive prostate cancer. Dr Tan layed out all my options. He was definitely not pushy about surgery or radiation. He was calm and compassionate. I ultimately picked a robotic prostatectomy and am now cancer free! Further, I am totally continent! High recommend this surgeon!
About Dr. Wei Phin Tan, MD
- Urology
- English, Mandarin
- 1083057384
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
- Thomas Jefferson University - Jefferson Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.