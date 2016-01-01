Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wei Sun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Chinatown Kidney Care Pllc3916 Prince St Ste 355, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-6882
Dr. Wei Y. Sun M.d.139 Centre St Ste 703, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wei Sun, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588633135
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
