Dr. Wei Ooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Ooi, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Ooi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Dr. Ooi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kona Office75-184 Hualalai Rd Ste 202, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-8251Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AlohaCare
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA)
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohana Healthplan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ooi?
About Dr. Wei Ooi, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124259676
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ooi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ooi works at
Dr. Ooi has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ooi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ooi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ooi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.