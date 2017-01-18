Dr. Wei Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Ma, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
Very caring, interested in my condition! Made me feel I was in good hands! I have rare condition and Dr. MA RESEARCHED MY condition and subsequent medication. She is very special !
About Dr. Wei Ma, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063412310
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Graduate Medical Education
- Beijing Medical University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.