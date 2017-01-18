Overview

Dr. Wei Ma, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Ma works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.