Overview

Dr. Wei Liao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Liao works at SkyView EyeCare & Optical Center in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinguecula and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.