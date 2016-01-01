Dr. Wei Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wei Li, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Premiere Cardiology1916 Union Blvd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 354-8300
Premiere Cardiology Pllc307 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-4333
Harmony Cardiovascular Care PC13237B 41st Rd Ste C03, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Chest Pain, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.