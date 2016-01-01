Overview

Dr. Wei Li, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Li works at Premiere Cardiology in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.