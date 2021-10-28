Dr. Wei He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wei He, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group5 Kish Hospital Dr Ste 103, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. He got me some answers, and solution fast. My migraines that had burdened my life for years are now gone! Sometimes you just need the right doctor who knows whats going on. Thanks Dr. He!
About Dr. Wei He, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin
- 1437492451
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, Behavioral Neurology and Neuropsychiatry
- University Of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Neurology
Dr. He works at
