Dr. Wei Hao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center.



Dr. Hao works at Benaroya Research Institute in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.