Dr. Wei Hao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wei Hao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center.
Dr. Hao works at
Locations
Benaroya Research Institute1201 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 342-6931
Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5572
The Polyclinic904 7th Ave # 103, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5572
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All went smoothly, he answered all my questions, provide appropriate recommendations for my hypercalcemia / parathyroid treatment. Was a bit dry & clinical, but pleasant enough
About Dr. Wei Hao, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952334740
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- University Healthcare Systems
- Cleveland Clinic
- Beijing Medical University
