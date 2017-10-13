See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Wei Guan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wei Guan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Guan works at Park Nicollet Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Nicollet Clinic
    3800 Park Nicollet Blvd Ste 650, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Oct 13, 2017
    Very thorough, very kind, and very warm. I drive over and hour just so my children are able to see her.
    Monticello, MN — Oct 13, 2017
    About Dr. Wei Guan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1356597041
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • China Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wei Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guan works at Park Nicollet Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Guan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

