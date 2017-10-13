Dr. Wei Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Guan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Park Nicollet Clinic3800 Park Nicollet Blvd Ste 650, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3307
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Very thorough, very kind, and very warm. I drive over and hour just so my children are able to see her.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- China Medical University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
