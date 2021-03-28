Dr. Wei Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Sung, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Sung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Locations
Steward Medical Group Express Care Inc54 Miller St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 786-0141Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester Center, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-4000
- 3 2110 DORCHESTER AVE, Dorchester Center, MA 02124 Directions (617) 506-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best. Dr. Sung treated me for my Crohn’s disease for years and I have never met a more caring, focused medical professional as her.
About Dr. Wei Sung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sung speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
