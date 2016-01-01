See All Hematologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Wei Bai, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wei Bai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Dr. Bai works at Mission Hope Medical Oncology - Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hope Oncology - Santa Maria
    1325 E Church St Ste 301, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Breast Cancer
Dehydration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Breast Cancer

Dehydration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Breast Cancer
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Melanoma
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Goiter
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryoglobulinemia
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Graft vs Host Disease
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Histoplasmosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Laryngeal Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lobular Carconima
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Wei Bai, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1053567545
Education & Certifications

  • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wei Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bai works at Mission Hope Medical Oncology - Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bai’s profile.

Dr. Bai has seen patients for Dehydration, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

