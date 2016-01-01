Overview

Dr. Wei Bai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.



Dr. Bai works at Mission Hope Medical Oncology - Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

