Overview

Dr. Weena Joshi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Joshi works at Mid-City Community Clinic (PEDIATRICS) in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.