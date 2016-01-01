Overview

Dr. Weems Pennington III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Pennington III works at Carolina Heart and Vascular Center in Aiken, SC with other offices in North Augusta, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.