Dr. Wee Jung, MD

Pediatrics
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wee Jung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.

Dr. Jung works at Chattanooga Peds in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Locations

  1. 1
    Harris Medical Services LLC
    3328 Jenkins Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 825-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American Life & Health Ins. Co.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 19, 2018
    Dr. Jung is amazing! Everyone in her office is great as well. I have worked at TCThompson children’s hospital as a nurse and always heard great things about Dr. Jung and had wonderful interactions with her. When I found out I was pregnant I immediately knew I wanted my daughter to go to this office. The providers and staff are very patient and thorough. They take time to listen and answer any and all questions and help a new mom navigate motherhood. I cannot say enough good things about them!
    Meghan Atchley — May 19, 2018
    About Dr. Wee Jung, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1194790634
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Internship
    • University of TN Memphis
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
