Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Miss Hall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.

Dr. Hall works at Mendelson Orthopedics PC in Livonia, MI with other offices in Westland, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mendelson Orthopedics PC
    36622 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 542-0200
    Genesys Surgery Center LLC
    35105 Warren Rd, Westland, MI 48185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 351-5272
    Mendelson Schoenherr
    30205 Schoenherr Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 261-1960
    Ascension Medical Group Michigan
    11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 110, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 261-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Hall for my pain management since October, 21. Found Dr. Hall after a 3 year search...going through other facilities that weren't helping.
    Daniel Allen Carbary — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Miss Hall, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1154582112
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
