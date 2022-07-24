Overview

Dr. Miss Hall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Hall works at Mendelson Orthopedics PC in Livonia, MI with other offices in Westland, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.