Dr. Weber Chuang, MD

Urology
3.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Weber Chuang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston|Baylor University and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Chuang works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Partners of North Texas
    5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 927-5938
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 24, 2022
    James L. — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Weber Chuang, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669468633
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylorâ€™s Scott Department of Urology
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston|Baylor University
    • Urology
