Dr. Weber Chen, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Weber Chen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Pasadena Womens Medical Group in Pasadena, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Weber Chen Medical Corp.
    50 Alessandro Pl Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 288-0008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Weber Chen Medical Corp
    1936 Huntington Dr Ste C, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 288-0008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Peritoneal Cancer
Hemophilia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Overall, the quality of care at this office is great. During our initial visits to understand what was going on and what our options were, I was grateful for Dr Chen. He was patient and willing to take the time to explain in taiwanese for father and then to me in english. He showed genuine care and concern for my fathers wellbeing and overall emotional state during discussions. He provided lots of information and answered our questions fully. My one concern is just how busy the ladies at the front desk are. It is sometimes tough to get a hold of someone when calling in. Though it's gotten better over the last year. Sometimes the wait in the waiting area is long. But the staff is extremely polite and nice. I feel the overall quality of care is great and just outweighs enough of wait times.
    Dann — Aug 16, 2020
    About Dr. Weber Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1679504393
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Michael Med Center
    Residency
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Undergraduate School
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weber Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

