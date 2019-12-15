See All Plastic Surgeons in New Castle, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Buffalo, SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Zimmer works at Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Common Cold and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology
    3126 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Common Cold
Malignant Otitis Externa
Headache
Common Cold
Malignant Otitis Externa
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Pharyngitis
Skin Cancer
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Cosmetic Conditions
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Geographic Tongue
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Peritonsillar Abscess
Skin Aging
Skin Grafts
Skin Laxity
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2019
    Dr Zimmer is very thorough and listens to what you say when he is making a diagnosis.
    — Dec 15, 2019
    About Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174634836
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology - Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Buffalo, SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmer works at Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology in New Castle, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zimmer’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmer has seen patients for Common Cold and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

