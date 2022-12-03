Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamahata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 929-1833Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Roseville Location8723 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-5559
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Y is truly one of a kind. He genuinely cares about his patients and takes pride in his work. He follows up with me throughout my entire healing process and ensures that my questions are all answered. If you want someone who you can trust is going to take care of you, and will work tirelessly to get the results you hope for, Dr. Y is the one! Grateful for you, Dr. Y and Staff!
About Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamahata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamahata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamahata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamahata speaks Russian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamahata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamahata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamahata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamahata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.