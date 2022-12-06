Overview

Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Yakes works at The Yakes Vascular Malformation Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.