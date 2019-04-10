Dr. Wayne Xue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Xue, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wayne Xue, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Nantong Med College and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.
Comprehensive Dermatology Ctr16220 Frederick Rd Ste 306, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 620-2188
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Net
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr. Xue is my skin cancer specialist. He does great surgery and is very thorough. He has great bedside manners. He and his staff friendly and professional. I trust the doctor explicitly.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Nantong Med College
Dr. Xue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xue works at
Dr. Xue has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xue speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Xue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.