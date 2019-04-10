See All Dermatologists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Wayne Xue, MD

Dermatology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wayne Xue, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Nantong Med College and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Xue works at Comprehensive Dermatology Ctr in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Dermatology Ctr
    16220 Frederick Rd Ste 306, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 620-2188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Warts
Dermatitis
Ringworm

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • One Net
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 10, 2019
    Dr. Xue is my skin cancer specialist. He does great surgery and is very thorough. He has great bedside manners. He and his staff friendly and professional. I trust the doctor explicitly.
    — Apr 10, 2019
    About Dr. Wayne Xue, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1558325746
    Education & Certifications

    • Nantong Med College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Xue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xue works at Comprehensive Dermatology Ctr in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Xue’s profile.

    Dr. Xue has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Xue speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Xue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

