Super Profile

Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD

Urology
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Waltzer works at Stony Brook Urology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Diverticulum and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Urology
    24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1910
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Bladder Diverticulum
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Bladder Diverticulum
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Waltzer?

    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr Waltzer has surrounded himself with the most caring people you could want to care for you. Dr Waltzer is a very talented surgeon he communicates with you in a way that you understand what he is saying. He performs his surgery second to none. His PA Matt Peterson rounds out the practice with his upbeat personality and he is a perfect fit with his heart full caring. My wife had major surgery with this practice and will attest to the care that she received
    Edward Gould — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD
    About Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD

    • Urology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497782189
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • Presby University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waltzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waltzer works at Stony Brook Urology in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Waltzer’s profile.

    Dr. Waltzer has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Diverticulum and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

