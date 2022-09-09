Overview

Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Waltzer works at Stony Brook Urology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Diverticulum and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.