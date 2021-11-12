Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Villanueva works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurological Surgery3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Villanueva was my husband's neurosurgeon in 2013 and was with us during a long recovery (7 weeks in ICU). He didn't rush in and out of his rounds. Took the time we needed for understanding what we were dealing with. His team of APRN's were super friendly and helpful as well. Great team overall!
About Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861483265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villanueva works at
Dr. Villanueva has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
