Dr. Wayne Videtich, DPM
Overview
Dr. Wayne Videtich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE.
Locations
Wayne V Videtich Dpm PC2710 South St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 477-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great place for foot care. Great, friendly doctor and staff. They explain everything. Never more than a minute of wait time. Wouldn't go anywhere else!
About Dr. Wayne Videtich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013934074
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Videtich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Videtich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Videtich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Videtich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Videtich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Videtich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Videtich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.