Dr. Wayne Vander Kolk, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Vander Kolk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI.
Dr. Vander Kolk works at
Locations
West Michigan Surgical Specialists Plc1045 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 456-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
he had to do emergency surgery on my extremely overweight husband. had to do a dangerous bowel blockage/hernia surgery and he did a great job. love his no nonsense truthful responses.
About Dr. Wayne Vander Kolk, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
