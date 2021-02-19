Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Tsang, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Tsang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tsang works at
Locations
Wayne K. Tsang M.d. Inc.2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 793-2321
U.s. Renal Care Gardena Dialysis1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 105, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 515-0788
Steven A Sawelson MD20911 Earl St Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 793-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I originally was referred to Dr. Tsang for Nephrology. After a year or so, he also agreed to see me as a regular Internal Medicine patient. I have been very happy with the care I have received from him, with his pleasant and caring attitude, and with his helpful staff. I recommend him whole-heartedly!
About Dr. Wayne Tsang, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsang speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.