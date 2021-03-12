Dr. Suga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Suga, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Suga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearl City, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Suga works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rehab Therapy Partners Inc98-1238 Kaahumanu St Ste 304, Pearl City, HI 96782 Directions (808) 484-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suga?
Dr Suga and his staff have been our primary care team for more than 9 years. We are grateful to get appointments with limited wait. During appointments, Dr Suga takes time to search for root causes, rather than just treat symptoms. Kudos to him, and to his assistants Jo and Maria.
About Dr. Wayne Suga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245343565
Education & Certifications
- Whittier Presby Hospital
- Los Angeles Genl Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suga works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.