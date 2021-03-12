Overview

Dr. Wayne Suga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearl City, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Suga works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Pearl City, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.