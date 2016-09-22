Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD
Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med
Alaska Neonatology Associates3340 Providence Dr Ste 366, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5232
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Stillick delivered our first baby by emergency c-section 6 weeks early. I had never met him. My first encounter of him was the sound of his voice as he resuscitated my tiny precious baby as I laid helplessly nearby, unable to do anything but listen and pray. Dr. Stillick saved my sons life. And he sought us out directly to give us updates and made himself available to us in the NICU to answer questions. I haven't met a more compassionate doctor, ever.
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillick.
