Dr. Wayne Steinbeck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Steinbeck works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.