Dr. Wayne Steinbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wayne Steinbeck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr Steinbeck73 Amboy Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 548-0698
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
This was my first visit, after a friend recommended this office to me. I had a very easy & painfree visit. Minimal wait time. Doctor was very personable & made me feel comfortable. Was in and out in less than an hour!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265534978
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Rutgers Medical School
Dr. Steinbeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinbeck has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.