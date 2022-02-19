Dr. Wayne Starks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Starks, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Starks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Starks works at
Locations
-
1
Walsh Urology Associates72057 HIGHWAY 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 619-3053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starks?
This guy is the real deal. Knows everything about medicine & has a gentle touch. Knows everything about football stats & bedside manners. Came to his office in the middle of the night for an emergency visit. Such a good guy
About Dr. Wayne Starks, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497799688
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starks accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starks works at
Dr. Starks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.