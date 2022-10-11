Dr. Solley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Solley, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Solley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Solley works at
Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Fort Worth1101 6th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 261-9625Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Arlington801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-9625
Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-3232Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was nice, professional and knowledgeable. Everyone showed a willingness to help through the entire visit. The doctor was knowledgeable and took time to explain everything in detail. I wish all of my other doctors were as good Dr. Solley and his staff.
About Dr. Wayne Solley, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1528042447
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center - East
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
