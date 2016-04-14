Dr. Wayne Sladek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sladek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Sladek, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Sladek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good communicator and very thorough with his exam/queries and clear about his instructions to me.
About Dr. Wayne Sladek, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
