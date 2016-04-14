See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tacoma, WA
Overview

Dr. Wayne Sladek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Sladek works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon

Apr 14, 2016
He is a very good communicator and very thorough with his exam/queries and clear about his instructions to me.
manueliyulores in Lakewood, WA — Apr 14, 2016
About Dr. Wayne Sladek, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1194882902
Education & Certifications

  • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

