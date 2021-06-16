Dr. Wayne Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Shen, MD
Dr. Wayne Shen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University Hospital
SVMC Multi-Specialty1033 Los Palos Dr Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-2058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Shen met me at the exact appointment time and patiently answered my numerous questions in detail. His bed side manner is second to none. I was concerned about Parkinson’s and he put all of my concerns to rest. He did not rush me one bit. Happy to wholeheartedly recommend Dr Shen
- Neurology
- English
- 1972541258
- Indiana University Hospital
- Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Neurology Ucla Med Ctr, Neurology La Co Harbor Ucla Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Neurology
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.